Watch live as Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

Joe Biden is travelling to Kentucky to survey the damage left by powerful and deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state last Friday evening.

At least 74 people have been confirmed dead following the severe weather event, with hundreds more still missing.

President Biden has pledged to “provide whatever is needed” to help those affected by the tornadoes.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has suggested that Mr Biden will not be giving a speech when he visits Kentucky, but will instead be focused on meeting with local officials and “trying to be a source of comfort”.

