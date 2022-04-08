Biden hits out at GOP’s ‘verbal abuse’ against Ketanji Brown Jackson

US President Joe Biden spoke out against the "verbal abuse" endured by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday (7 April).

"The anger, the constant interruptions, the most vile, baseless assertions & accusations. In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character & integrity she possesses," Biden said during a speech on the South Lawn at the White House.

