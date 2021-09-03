President Joe Biden pledged the government’s long-term commitment to recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida as he toured several flooded-out homes in hard-hit Louisiana.

“Hurricane Ida is another reminder we need to be prepared for the next hurricane. They’re gonna come more frequently and more ferociously” he said in-between visiting with residents in LaPlace, where dozens of people called out for help as floodwaters rushed into their homes and trapped them in attics as the storm hit on 29 August.

“I know you’re hurting. I want you to know we’re going to be here for you” he told residents.