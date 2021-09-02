Watch live as Biden discusses his upcoming visit to storm-ravaged Louisiana amid Hurricane Ida recovery and response missions.

During today's live White House press briefing Biden ensured the nation his visit will not affect recovery efforts.

Since the storm began gathering strength, the president has deployed federal resources to the state and has received daily briefings on the storm.

The president is due to visit tomorrow (Friday) as the state attempts to recover from the Category 4 hurricane that ploughed into the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

During his visit, Biden will survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials.