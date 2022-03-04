Watch live as Biden makes ‘Made in America’ announcement

US President Joe Biden makes an announcement on his “Made in America” commitments and he’ll be joined by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment.

The investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations that include California and Texas, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The rule will require that companies providing goods to the federal government have 75% of their product content made domestically to qualify by 2029.

