Watch as Biden addresses nation's mayors at annual conference

Watch live as President Joe Biden addresses the nation’s mayors during the US Conference of Mayors’ 90th Annual Winter Meeting.

President Biden will urge the US mayors to use more of their state and local COVID-19 aid funds to expand their workforces, a White House official said.

Mr Biden’s comments will be made in an effort partly aimed at easing economic bottlenecks and inflation.

The president will urge the mayors to focus their spending on worker training programs, apprenticeships, education and child care to help develop a stronger workforce and reduce income inequality.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here