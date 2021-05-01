Watch live as Biden addresses National League of Cities conference

Joe Biden is addressing the National League of Cities conference in Washington DC on Monday (14 March).

The nonpartisan organisation is made up of more than 2,000 cities across the US and aims to “strengthen local leadership and influence federal policy”.

During his speech, Mr Biden is expected to discuss the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role local leaders will play in economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, is also making a speech at the conference.

