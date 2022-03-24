Biden says Nato ‘will respond in kind’ if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said Nato "would respond" if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons during its war against Ukraine.

At a press conference after the Brussels summit, Biden was asked if the alliance would take military action in that instance.

"It would trigger a response in kind", he said.

"You're asking whether NATO would cross… we'd make that decision at the time. The nature of the response will depend on the nature of the use."

