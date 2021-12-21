Biden welcomes new puppy ‘Commander’ to White House

President Joe Biden has responded to recent setbacks to his domestic programme by adding a new senior adviser to shepherd his domestic agenda through Congress.

His name is Commander, and sources say he is a very good boy.

Mr Biden announced the major personnel move in tweet welcoming Commander to the White House on Monday.

He will fill the staff vacancy created by the death of Champ Biden, Mr Biden’s previous senior adviser for Canine-American affairs.

