Biden and Scholz threaten ‘end’ of Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said that Russia would pay “high price” for launching a new invasion of Ukraine, including an end to the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

In a briefing at the White House on Monday, Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were pressed on what would happen if Russian troops advanced.

“If Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the the border of Ukraine again — then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” he said.

Mr Scholz said "far-reaching measures” had been “well-prepared” by both countries.

