Biden says omicron variant reaching US ‘almost inevitable’

US President Joe Biden has admitted that it is “almost inevitable” that the omicron strain of Covid-19 makes its way to the US when speaking to reporters on Monday (29 November).

Biden did not rule out the possibility of further travel restrictions being imposed after travel from South Africa and seven other countries was banned over fears of the omicron variant.

The president emphasised the need for more Americans to get vaccinated and avail of booster shots, saying: “If people are vaccinated and they’re masked, there’s no need for lockdowns.”