Without Republican support for his expansive plan to support childcare and education through increased taxes, Joe Biden is appealing directly to Americans with a series of stops across the US, in what could be one of the largest boosts to federal safety nets in decades.

“No one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck or taking care of themselves, a parent, a spouse, or a child that’s ill,” Biden said.

The president visited a series of Virginia schools on Monday, before speaking at Tidewater Community College to renew his pitch for the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.