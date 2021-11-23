President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to continue his tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve, a move that was opposed by progressives who fear he is opposing more significant oversight of the US banking system.

The White House released a statement confirming that Mr Powell’s nomination to serve again as chair had been sent to the Senate.

The decision comes after weeks of criticism from progressives and a public vow from Sen Elizabeth Warren to oppose his nomination.

