Biden quips about ‘president’ Fauci in Covid speech: ‘I see him more than my wife’

President Joe Biden joked that he has seen more of Dr Fauci than his wife in recent months.

The president was giving a speech at the National Institute of Heath when he spotted Dr Fauci in the audience.

Thanking health experts for their continued advice on Covid-19, Mr Biden quipped “I’ve seen more of Dr Fauci than I have my wife”. He went on “Who’s president? Fauci!”

Dr Anthony Fauci serves as the Chief Medical Advisor to the president, as well as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here