Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki is holding a briefing with journalists hours after the Biden administration asked the US Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.

News that President Joe Biden would make the request first broke over the weekend, as he has vowed to fight the ban, citing Americans’ constitutional rights

White House press secretary Psaki is expected to field questions on that topic, as well as President Biden’s climate agenda, which is struggling to pass Congress.

The Biden administration hopes its multitrillion-dollar package will pass in time for UN climate talks later this month.

