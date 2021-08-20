President Joe Biden has told American’s awaiting evacuation in Afghanistan “we will get you home”.

During a statement at the White House, the president pledged to evacuate every American that wants to leave the country along with those who have aided US troops in their anti-terrorism operations. The president announced that the United States has evacuated 13,000 people from Afghanistan since 14 August. Mr Biden called it one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in the history of the United States.