Watch live as Biden hosts first Quad leaders summit

US President Joe Biden is hosting the inaugural Quad Leaders Summit, welcoming Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House.

The meeting, which seeks to deepen ties within the ad hoc grouping, will take place just days after the surprise announcement of the Aukus security agreement.

Announcements on Covid-19, climate action and a green shipping network are also expected to come out of the summit, where there will also be discussion on shared cyber security between the nations.