Joe Biden refused to take questions from reporters following his Afghanistan statement on Monday evening.

The US President addressed the nation from the White House, confirming that he “stands squarely behind” his decision to withdraw troops, even after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Following his statement, Biden walked away from the podium and refused to acknowledge the shouting journalists who filled the room in front of him.

NBC News reporter Peter Alexander could be heard asking “what do you think of the Afghans clinging to aircraft?” as he left the room.