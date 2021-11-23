US President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech “on the economy and lowering prices for the American people” on Tuesday afternoon (23 November), the White House confirmed.

The president’s remarks on the economy come a day after he renominated Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

Mr Biden called him “the right person to see us through” an effort to boost employment in the U.S. and also tackle “the threat of inflation” faced by the nation.

