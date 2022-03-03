Joe Biden clashes with reporter who challenged him over supporting abortion rights

Joe Biden stood up to a reporter who quizzed him over his support for abortion rights despite being Catholic.

Mr Biden was asked why he continued to support “abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings”.

The US president said: “Well, I tell you what, I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology.”

“I’m not – I’m not going to make a – I’m not going to make a judgement for other people,” he added after the reporter again interrupted to say “but you’re Catholic”.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.