Biden will ‘personally sanction’ Putin if Russia invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will “personally sanction” Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

Taking questions from reporters, Mr Biden replied “yes” when asked whether he could see himself imposing sanctions on the Russian president.

He added that any movement across the border would have “enormous consequences worldwide” and could amount to “the largest invasion since World War Two”.

“I have made it clear to President Putin that we have a sacred obligation - an Article 5 obligation - to our Nato allies,” Mr Biden added.

