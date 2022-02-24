Watch live as Biden gives speech on Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden makes remarks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and further sanctions the US and its allies will impose on Russia.

Biden condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “unprovoked and unjustified” and promised to hold it accountable as Moscow launched what appeared to be a long-anticipated invasion of its neighbour.

Mr Biden’s comments followed a declaration by Russian president Vladimir Putin of a “special military operation” in Ukraine, which would aim for the “demilitarisation” of the country.

