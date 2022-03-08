Watch live as Joe Biden expected to announce Russian oil ban

US President Joe Biden announces actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.

Biden is expected to announce a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas as part of his administration’s efforts to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its war on Ukraine”.

The banning of the importation of oil and natural gas from Russia will cut off a major source of income for Russian president Vladimir Putin’s government.

