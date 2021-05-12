US President Joe Biden has said he will be speaking to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, given the hackers responsible were a Russia-based ransomware group.

“So far there’s no evidence from our intelligence people that Russia is involved. Although, there is evidence the actor’s ransomware is in Russia,” President Biden said.

A date and location have yet to be announced for the meeting between Biden and Putin – although it could take place when the US president travels to the UK in June.