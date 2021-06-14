US President Joe Biden said Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother after visiting the monarch at Windsor Castle.

“She was very generous,” he told reporters during his UK trip. “I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother in terms of the look of her and just the generosity.”

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent about an hour at the castle after travelling there from Cornwall after the end of the G7 summit. The visit included a Guard of Honour and afternoon tea with the Queen.