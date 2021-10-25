US president Joe Biden has been filmed joking about avoiding questions from members of the press during a visit to a school in New Jersey. Gesturing to journalists during a conversation with children on Friday, the Democrat said that while president, “they’re with you all the time”. He added: “They get to ask you all kinds of questions, and you try to figure out how you’re gonna avoid answering them sometimes”. The politician was in the state to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill, ahead of votes in Congress later this week.