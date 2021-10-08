Watch live as Biden addresses the nation after September job growth unexpectedly weak

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the September jobs report.

The Labor Department released their findings on Friday morning, concluding that US employers unexpectedly hired at a slower pace in September than in August.

Labor supply shortages and virus-related impacts are still exerting considerable pressure on the economic recovery.

While the September report showed a ninth consecutive month of net payroll gains in the US economy, even after months of growth, total employment has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The civilian labor force is still down by around 3.1 million individuals compared to February 2020.