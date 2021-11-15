President Joe Biden marked a major legislative victory on Monday with the signing into law of a $1tn infrastructure reform bill that won support from a handful of Republicans in both chambers of Congress.

“I know you’re tired of the bickering in Washington...and you want us to focus on your needs,” said Mr Biden at the event, addressing the American public.

The bill provides billions for climate resiliency initiatives as well as projects to revitalize America’s bridges, roadways, ports, and other priorities including the development of broadband connectivity around the country.

