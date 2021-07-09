US president Joe Biden is set to sign a sweeping executive order to boost competition in the US economy, potentially saving Americans billions of dollars.

The executive order includes more than 70 initiatives the White House wants over a dozen federal agencies to undertake.

The wide-ranging order is set to significantly target Big Tech platforms, alongside job market, healthcare, and transportation sectors.

Bipartisan hostility toward Big Tech has grown in recent years with the belief that its size and swagger have stifled competition, limited consumer choice and raised prices.