Biden ‘stands by’ promise to elect black woman to Supreme Court, White House says

President Joe Biden will "stand by" his promise to elect a black woman to Supreme Court, the White House has confirmed.

Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to retire at the end of his term, however no official announcement is yet to be made.

On his campaign trail, Biden pledged that if he was elected, he would nominate the Supreme Court's first black woman.

The White House has since confirmed he intends to "stand by" his promise.

"The President has stated and reiterated his commitment to nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court," Jen Psaki said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.