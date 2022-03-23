Watch live as Biden’s Supreme Court nominee faces third day of questioning

Watch as the USpresident’s first nominee to the Supreme Court faces her third day of hearings.

President Joe Biden has nominated attorney Ketanji Brown Jackson as the replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Ms Brown Jackson is the first black woman to be nominated to the court, and appears today in Washington D.C. as the US Senate Judiciary Committee holds their third day of hearings.

There will be four days in total, where Brown Jackson is quizzed by the court.

