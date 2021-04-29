'Your president has your back' Joe Biden told transgender people across America on Wednesday night during his joint session address of Congress.

The President was urging Congress to pass the Equality Act. "I also hope Congress will get to my desk the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ Americans", Biden said to applause from Democrats in the chamber.

"For all transgender Americans watching at home, especially young people" Biden continued "you're so brave. I want you to know your president has your back".