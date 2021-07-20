Joe Biden and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady both cracked jokes at the expense of Donald Trump as the winning-NFL side visited the US president at the White House on Tuesday.

Mr Brady, a quarterback, told the president: “Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40 per cent of the people still don't think we won.”

Mr Biden replied by saying “I understand that”, and both he and the Buccaneers chuckled.

It follows Mr Trump’s “big lie” about winning the US presidential race, which some of his supporters still believe.