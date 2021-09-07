President Joe Biden has arrived in New Jersey as part of a tour to see first hand the damage left by Storm Ida. A State of Emergency was declared in both New Jersey and New York after more than three inches on rain fell per hour on Thursday night. More than 45 people lost their lives on the north east in the flash flooding.

Having flown into JFK airport, the president will travel to Hillsborough Township, Manville, Queens and Elmhurst. Mr Biden will meet with local leaders to discuss the response to the flooding and deliver remarks to the nation.