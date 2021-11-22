US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting troops stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Dr. Biden referenced the couple’s experience as a military household, thanking military families who would celebrate without loved ones this holiday season. “I know what it’s like to see that empty seat at the table” she said.

“I want to thank not only you warriors, I want to thank your families because they stand and wait” Mr Biden told troops before serving a Thanksgiving meal to military families stationed on the base.

