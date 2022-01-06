Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump in a speech on the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, saying that he was watching the violence unfold on TV and “doing nothing as police were assaulted”.

Biden said Trump had “just rallied the mob to attack” and was “sitting in a private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television, and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s Capitol under siege”.

“This wasn’t a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection,” Mr Biden continued.

Sign up to our newsletters here