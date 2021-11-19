US President Joe Biden is to take part in his first turkey pardon on Friday, as he continues the presidential tradition for Thanksgiving. Two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly are due to compete for the pardon, which will save them from being slaughtered as part of the US celebration.

However, while only one will receive the honour from the Democrat, POLITICO reports that both will be spared. Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, grower Andrea Welp said: "Raising the presidential turkey flock has really been a lot of fun this year."