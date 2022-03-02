Biden confuses Iran and Ukraine in State of the Union gaffe

Joe Biden confused Ukraine and Iran during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

When speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden said that, Russian president Vladimir Putin would never "gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people" when he was supposed to refer to the Ukranian population.

"We stand with you", Biden told Ukraine and its people.

"Putin may circle Kyiv" the president said "but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people" he continued.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.