Joe Biden believes the US is closing a period of “relentless war” and opening one of “relentless diplomacy” after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly, the president also suggested nations should look for new ways to “renew and defend democracy”.

“We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan. As we close this period of relentless war, we are opening a new era of relentless diplomacy,” Biden said.

“No matter how challenging or complex the problems we are going to face, government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver.”