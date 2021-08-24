President Joe Biden has said the United States has a “contingency plan” if the 31 August evacuation of Afghanistan deadline is missed.

Despite suggesting that they are “on pace” to finish before September, Mr Biden has asked the Pentagon and the state department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable if necessary.

“I’m determined to ensure that we complete this mission,” the president said.

“I’m also mindful of the increasing risks that I have been briefed on. They are real and significant challenges also need to be taken into consideration.”