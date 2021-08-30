President Joe Biden has paid his respects to the US troops killed in last week's suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Mr Biden has become the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of fallen Americans are returned to US soil from Afghanistan.

The president and first lady Jill Biden met in solemn privacy on Sunday with the families of the 13 US service members killed in the suicide attack at the gate of Kabul airport.

The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31 and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between.