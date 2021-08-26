President Joe Biden how vowed to “hunt down” those who carried out Thursday’s terrorist attack in Kabul, adding that anyone who wishes America harm will “pay”.

Mr Biden was addressing the nation after 12 US service members were killed in a suicide bombing outside Hamid-Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, note this: We will not forgive. We will not forget,” Mr Biden said.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure of my command.”