White House press secretary Jen Psaki has defended President Biden after he appeared to glance at his watch during the “dignified transfer” ceremony for the 13 US troops killed in the terror attack near Kabul airport.

The president was called "insincere" after allegedly looking at the time during the military ritual of receiving the bodies of fallen service members who died in foreign combat.

A sister of a marine described the president's apology as "fake and scripted" as families were left "offended" by his actions.

Psaki said: "He [Biden] was deeply impacted by these family members who he met only two days ago."