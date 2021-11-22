US First Lady Jill Biden is receiving the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree - an 18 1/2 foot Fraser fir from Jefferson, North Carolina. Dr. Biden welcomes the tree with a D.C. Army National Guard family to honor the role of the National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations, during which President Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will visit US service members and their families in Fort Bragg.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here