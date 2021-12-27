Watch live as President Biden discusses White House response to Omicron

Joe Biden is joining the White House Covid-19 Response Team’s regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his administration’s response to Omicron.

The US president is expecting to hear from governors on the needs in their States, while he is also facing criticism for failing to produce sufficient tests to cope with the new Covid variant.

With Americans scrambling to find tests, Biden suggested that “nobody in the world” saw the situation coming, announcing last week that 500 million more have now been ordered - but they will not be available until January.

