Watch live as Bidens mark Women’s History Month at White House

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are observing Women’s History Month at a White House event on Tuesday, where the president is expected to give remarks on Equal Pay Day.

The White House is marking the day by taking new steps aimed at ending the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors.

Mr Biden shared a statement at the beginning of March reaffirming that he has made gender equality a “top priority from day one”, adding he is proud to honour the generations of trailblazing women who have helped shape America.

