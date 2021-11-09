Sesame Street's Big Bird has been accused of "brainwashing children" over its vaccine promotion.

Days ago, the official Twitter page of the notable yellow bird tweeted: "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today.

"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy."

President Joe Biden was quick to congratulate the character, replying: "Good on ya, Big Bird."

The post, however, ruffled the feathers of Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

"Government propaganda…for your 5-year-old," he retweeted.

Last week, children ages 5-11 were recommended the Pfizer vaccine.

