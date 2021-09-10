A bike thief was stopped by a driver as its owner chases him down the street.

Dashcam footage captures the thief making off with the cyclist’s bike in Sutton as the owner chases behind.

“He’s got my bike,” the distraught owner shouts.

Without hesitation, the driver speeds up and chases after the peddling culprit.

He eventually catches up to him and cuts him off with his car.

One of the passengers climbs out of the vehicle and wrestles the stolen bike away from the shocked would-be thief before sending him packing.