Bill Clinton has been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles for a “non-Covid-related infection” and is being kept in for “continuous monitoring”, a spokesperson says.

On Tuesday evening, the former US president was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center but he is “on the mend” after receiving treatment including antibiotics, said Mr Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Ureña.

Mr Clinton was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after he complained of fatigue and diagnosed with blood infection, according to a CNN report.

