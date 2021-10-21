A visibly-frail Bill Clinton shared an update about his recovery on Wednesday and said he will be around “for a lot longer,” after being hospitalised in southern California last week with sepsis.

The former president posted a Twitter video to his official handle on Wednesday, thanking the hospital staff for the support given to him while he was recuperating.

Mr Clinton was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday to the intensive care unit after he complained of fatigue and had been diagnosed with sepsis, an infection that spreads to the bloodstream.

